Short Interest in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Expands By 49.3%

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 49.3% from the January 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Performance
DLAKY stock opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average is $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $8.16.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DLAKY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Lufthansa has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile
Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Deutsche Lufthansa
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- GitLab: Get In While It’s Down—Big Rebound Ahead
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Tesla Stock: Finding a Bottom May Take Time
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Stock Is About to Rally 38%
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.