Short Interest in Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Declines By 26.6%

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the January 31st total of 59,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 308,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Sumitomo Metal Mining Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SMMYY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.23. 169,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,201. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day moving average is $6.31. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $8.82.
Sumitomo Metal Mining Company Profile
