Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Short Interest Update

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the January 31st total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 309.0 days.
Sartorius Stedim Biotech Stock Down 1.8 %
OTCMKTS:SDMHF traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.95. The company had a trading volume of 30,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,828. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $210.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.65. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a 52-week low of $158.00 and a 52-week high of $299.86.
About Sartorius Stedim Biotech
