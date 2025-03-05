Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Short Interest Update

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the January 31st total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 309.0 days.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Stock Down 1.8 %

OTCMKTS:SDMHF traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.95. The company had a trading volume of 30,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,828. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $210.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.65. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a 52-week low of $158.00 and a 52-week high of $299.86.

Get Sartorius Stedim Biotech alerts:

About Sartorius Stedim Biotech

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA engages in the production and sale of instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; advanced therapies; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.