Best Large Cap Stocks To Watch Today – March 5th

NVIDIA, Tesla, Invesco QQQ, Palantir Technologies, and Apple are the five Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large cap stocks refer to companies with a large market capitalization, typically valued at $10 billion or more, making them established and financially stable players in their industries. These stocks usually offer steady growth and reduced volatility, attracting investors who prefer a lower-risk investment approach over the long term. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.91. 207,841,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,911,000. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.00. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $75.61 and a 12-month high of $153.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Tesla stock traded up $5.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $277.33. 74,509,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,099,813. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $378.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

QQQ traded up $7.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $503.06. 35,811,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,964,027. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $520.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $503.87. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $413.07 and a 1 year high of $540.81.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies, Inc. engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

PLTR stock traded up $5.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.49. 88,210,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,090,002. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.60. Palantir Technologies has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $125.41. The company has a market cap of $203.85 billion, a PE ratio of 468.48, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of Apple stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $236.02. The stock had a trading volume of 29,176,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,655,798. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $238.81 and its 200 day moving average is $233.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apple has a twelve month low of $164.08 and a twelve month high of $260.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20.

