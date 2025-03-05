Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the January 31st total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SRCO traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,205. Sparta Commercial Services has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average is $0.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of -1.04.

Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Sparta Commercial Services

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc develops, markets, and manages business websites and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for vehicle dealerships, racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, schools and entertainment venues, restaurants, grocery stores, and various other merchant types.

