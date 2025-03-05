XPO (NYSE:XPO) Trading Down 3.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $170.00 to $150.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. XPO traded as low as $111.33 and last traded at $112.67. 1,526,676 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 1,470,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.80.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on XPO. Susquehanna raised shares of XPO from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on XPO from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of XPO from $148.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of XPO from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.50.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.50. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.
XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. XPO had a return on equity of 30.36% and a net margin of 4.81%. Research analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.
