Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 58.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,720 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Sirius XM by 574.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sirius XM by 670.4% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at $51,000. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SIRI. StockNews.com began coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Sirius XM from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sirius XM from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barrington Research set a $28.00 price target on Sirius XM in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sirius XM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.81.

Sirius XM Price Performance

SIRI stock opened at $23.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.47 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.45.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 24.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.85%.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

