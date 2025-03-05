Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,937 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.35% of Vericel worth $9,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 150,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 17,922 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,273,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,953,000 after buying an additional 30,180 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $956,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 309,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Vericel from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Vericel from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (down from $67.00) on shares of Vericel in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vericel presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $156,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,187.50. The trade was a 8.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Siegal sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $67,693.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,206 shares in the company, valued at $74,759.94. This trade represents a 47.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $466,200 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Stock Performance

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $51.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 852.48 and a beta of 1.72. Vericel Co. has a 52-week low of $39.12 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.93.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

