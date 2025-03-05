SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 156.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.30.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

NYSE:ARE opened at $100.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.91, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.16. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $130.14.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 1.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 293.33%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.