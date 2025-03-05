Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 793,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.20% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $70,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,793,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,050,591,000 after purchasing an additional 370,503 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,979,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $972,156,000 after buying an additional 263,065 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,665,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,644,000 after buying an additional 585,657 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 465.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,585,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,718,000 after buying an additional 3,774,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,270,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,243,000 after buying an additional 79,954 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $93.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $78.27 and a 52-week high of $99.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.60.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.