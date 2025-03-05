JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,287,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,452 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.28% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $64,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 81,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after purchasing an additional 22,226 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 109,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after buying an additional 13,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auour Investments LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 61.1% in the third quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 126,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after buying an additional 47,821 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST opened at $50.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.49 and a 200-day moving average of $50.53. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.