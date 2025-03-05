SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 232 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 627 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $515.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $657.00 to $622.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $680.00 to $645.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $634.36.

MLM opened at $461.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $522.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $544.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.50. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $451.09 and a 52 week high of $633.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 12.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.77%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

