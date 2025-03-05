SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 106 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,791,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,326,000 after acquiring an additional 131,515 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 780,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,720,000 after acquiring an additional 263,021 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,315,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 137.3% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 7,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.80.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

JKHY opened at $177.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.00 and a 52 week high of $189.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.61.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 17.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.88%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.