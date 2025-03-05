Atria Investments Inc Sells 567 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up about 0.6% of Atria Investments Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Atria Investments Inc owned about 0.14% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $49,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 23.9% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,113,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2,271.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,323,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIA stock opened at $425.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $436.83 and its 200 day moving average is $430.40. The stock has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $376.14 and a twelve month high of $451.55.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $0.1624 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

