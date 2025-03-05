UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Director Tamara Peterman Acquires 179 Shares

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) Director Tamara Peterman purchased 179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.19 per share, with a total value of $19,724.01. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $936,615. The trade was a 2.15 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

UMB Financial Price Performance

UMB Financial stock opened at $104.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.45. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $76.00 and a 52 week high of $129.94.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.24. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.80%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,762,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,494,000 after buying an additional 48,507 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in UMB Financial by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,021,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,122,000 after acquiring an additional 102,104 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UMB Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,114,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,139,000 after purchasing an additional 21,091 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in UMB Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 949,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,822,000 after purchasing an additional 24,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 403.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,114,000 after purchasing an additional 694,751 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UMBF shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on UMB Financial in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UMB Financial

UMB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.