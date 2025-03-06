Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Takes Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 301.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $55.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.39 and its 200-day moving average is $59.88. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $39.67 and a 1 year high of $70.93.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 15.36%. Equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYF. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.30.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

