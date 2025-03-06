LVZ Inc. Buys 2,807 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

LVZ Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 67.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,983,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,731,263,000 after buying an additional 5,538,694 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1,524.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,445,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $585,818,000 after buying an additional 5,110,603 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,522,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,936,929,000 after buying an additional 4,415,012 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 13,899.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,888,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 1,875,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 11,131.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,792,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,853,000 after buying an additional 1,776,848 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $105.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.98. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $103.67 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $457.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 50.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

