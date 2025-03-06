Carmel Capital Partners LLC Purchases 22,852 Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 428,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,852 shares during the quarter. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF makes up about 3.0% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $7,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 16,850 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $450,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 162,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 102,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the period.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PFXF opened at $17.08 on Thursday. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.78.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

