Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €21.79 ($23.43) and traded as high as €25.58 ($27.51). Dürr Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €24.82 ($26.69), with a volume of 86,186 shares changing hands.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 6.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is €23.25 and its 200-day moving average price is €21.79. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; control and conveyor systems, air supply, and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; and assembly and test stands and calibration stations for brakes, electronics, and chassis geometry.

