Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.87 and traded as high as $43.54. Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $43.42, with a volume of 5,564,146 shares traded.

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLRE. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 183.0% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth $27,000.

About Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund

The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Real Estate Select Sector index, a market-cap-weighted index of REITs and real estate stocks, excluding mortgage REITs, from the S&P 500. XLRE was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

