United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €17.18 ($18.47) and traded as high as €18.33 ($19.71). United Internet shares last traded at €17.61 ($18.94), with a volume of 375,314 shares.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €15.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is €17.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,786.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.46, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

