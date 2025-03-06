GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €47.05 ($50.59) and traded as high as €55.95 ($60.16). GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €54.60 ($58.71), with a volume of 505,442 shares.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 4.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €50.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of €47.05.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components to the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies segments.

