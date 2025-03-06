GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €47.05 ($50.59) and traded as high as €55.95 ($60.16). GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €54.60 ($58.71), with a volume of 505,442 shares.
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 4.8 %
The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €50.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of €47.05.
About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components to the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Corporate Crawl: Where Business Trips Turn Into Party Nights
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- CrowdStrike’s Growth Remains Strong—Buy While It’s Down
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock Slide Over?
Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.