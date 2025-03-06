SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of SMA Solar Technology AG (ETR:S92 – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €15.74 ($16.92) and traded as low as €13.68 ($14.71). SMA Solar Technology shares last traded at €13.68 ($14.71), with a volume of 428,627 shares trading hands.
SMA Solar Technology Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is €14.64 and its 200 day moving average is €15.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.36.
About SMA Solar Technology
SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.
