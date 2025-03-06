Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Acquires 33 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 3.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the third quarter valued at about $8,980,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 9.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the third quarter valued at about $222,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $912.21, for a total value of $114,026.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,117,838.49. This trade represents a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $909.51, for a total transaction of $1,246,028.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,268.79. This represents a 24.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,054 shares of company stock valued at $17,466,950 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of EQIX opened at $921.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $89.64 billion, a PE ratio of 107.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.14 and a fifty-two week high of $994.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $926.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $906.92.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. Analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $4.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $822.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,033.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $995.24.

View Our Latest Research Report on Equinix

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.