HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Director Acquires $19,989.80 in Stock

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) Director Manuel J. Fernandez purchased 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.48 per share, with a total value of $19,989.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,117.80. This represents a 4.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

DINO stock opened at $31.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. HF Sinclair Co. has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $64.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.94 and its 200-day moving average is $40.53. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 1.22.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.11). HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HF Sinclair

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 243.90%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on DINO shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on HF Sinclair from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

