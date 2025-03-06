Insider Selling: Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) COO Sells 10,780 Shares of Stock

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) COO Vivek K. Jayaraman sold 10,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $16,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 905,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,033.40. This trade represents a 1.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Cerus Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CERS opened at $1.61 on Thursday. Cerus Co. has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $299.12 million, a P/E ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Cerus had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 40.55%. The firm had revenue of $50.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.81 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cerus Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Cerus by 2,084.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 492,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 470,178 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Cerus by 249.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 254,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 181,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Cerus by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 595,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 326,605 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in Cerus by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 129,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 36,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cerus by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 16,720 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Cerus in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

