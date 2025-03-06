LakeShore Biopharma Co., Ltd – Warrants (NASDAQ:LSBPW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

LakeShore Biopharma Co., Ltd – Warrants (NASDAQ:LSBPW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
LakeShore Biopharma Co., Ltd – Warrants Stock Up 47.3 %
LSBPW stock opened at $0.06 on Thursday. LakeShore Biopharma Co., Ltd – Warrants has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.12.
