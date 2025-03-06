Short Interest in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Increases By 33.4%

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,950,000 shares, an increase of 33.4% from the January 31st total of 4,460,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

NYSE GXO opened at $38.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.76 and its 200-day moving average is $49.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.60. GXO Logistics has a 12-month low of $34.51 and a 12-month high of $63.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 11.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that GXO Logistics will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on GXO shares. Loop Capital cut shares of GXO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.62.

Institutional Trading of GXO Logistics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Summit Securities Group LLC increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 870.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

