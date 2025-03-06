Atria Investments Inc Buys 305,580 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 223.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 442,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305,580 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $12,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $28.05 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $68.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.82 and a 200-day moving average of $28.12.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

