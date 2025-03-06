Atria Investments Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 276,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,292 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $12,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMBS. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,296,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 976.7% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,036,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,912,000 after buying an additional 1,846,939 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,581,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,148,000 after buying an additional 1,777,531 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,555,000. Finally, BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,905,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $46.09 on Thursday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $44.04 and a one year high of $47.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.09.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1588 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.