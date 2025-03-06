Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 177,770 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 177,089 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $22,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 57.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 806.5% during the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of TOL opened at $110.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.44. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.73 and a 1 year high of $169.52.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 18.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on TOL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $164.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $115.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $46,443.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,107.88. This trade represents a 3.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $514,695.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,088,349.18. This represents a 3.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,993,880 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

