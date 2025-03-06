Pro Reit (TSE:PRV) Upgraded by Desjardins to “Hold” Rating

Desjardins upgraded shares of Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Pro Reit to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on PRV
Pro Reit Stock Performance
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pro Reit
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- 2 Stocks Insiders Are Buying and 1 They’re Selling
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- 2 Must-Have Stocks as Consumers Prioritize Needs Over Wants
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Corporate Crawl: Where Business Trips Turn Into Party Nights
Receive News & Ratings for Pro Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.