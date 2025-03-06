TruGolf Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUG) Short Interest Update

TruGolf Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,600 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the January 31st total of 165,200 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TruGolf stock. Clear Street Derivatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TruGolf Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. TruGolf makes up approximately 0.0% of Clear Street Derivatives LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Clear Street Derivatives LLC owned about 0.23% of TruGolf as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TRUG. Maxim Group assumed coverage on TruGolf in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Singular Research raised TruGolf to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

TruGolf Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRUG opened at $0.38 on Thursday. TruGolf has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of -0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average is $0.70.

About TruGolf

TruGolf Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, engages in the development and sale of indoor golf simulator hardware under the TruGolf Nevada brand for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It also provides E6 Connect software for use on other companies' hardware. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Centerville, Utah.

