Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Makes New $2.89 Million Investment in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 107,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,890,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGMU. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Get Capital Group Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CGMU opened at $27.13 on Friday. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $27.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.04 and a 200-day moving average of $27.19.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.0626 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.