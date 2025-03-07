Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Makes New $2.89 Million Investment in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 107,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,890,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGMU. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000.
NYSEARCA CGMU opened at $27.13 on Friday. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $27.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.04 and a 200-day moving average of $27.19.
The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.
