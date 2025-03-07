Candriam S.C.A. Acquires 49,477 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 72.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,477 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $22,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 29,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 73,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,796,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,665,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $189.34 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $159.11 and a 52-week high of $220.38. The company has a market cap of $172.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.53.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TXN

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total value of $19,663,840.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,930,522.08. This represents a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total value of $1,234,955.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,353.92. This represents a 35.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.