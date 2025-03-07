Candriam S.C.A. Sells 38,835 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 38,835 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $28,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RARE. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 740.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 76,150 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $107,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $269,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RARE stock opened at $40.02 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $60.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.60.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.07). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 193.80% and a negative net margin of 101.60%. The firm had revenue of $164.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.23 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 14,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $607,881.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,536,948.60. The trade was a 11.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 8,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $413,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,195,712 shares in the company, valued at $109,785,600. The trade was a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 142,858 shares of company stock valued at $6,093,035. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RARE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

