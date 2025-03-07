discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV) Insider Purchases £27,150 in Stock

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV – Get Free Report) insider Clive Watson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 543 ($7.00) per share, for a total transaction of £27,150 ($34,987.11).

On Wednesday, February 12th, Clive Watson purchased 175 shares of discoverIE Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 608 ($7.84) per share, with a total value of £1,064 ($1,371.13).

DSCV stock opened at GBX 544 ($7.01) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 628.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 641.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £527.30 million, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.09. discoverIE Group plc has a one year low of GBX 527 ($6.79) and a one year high of GBX 788 ($10.15).

discoverIE Group last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported GBX 18.40 ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. discoverIE Group had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 3.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that discoverIE Group plc will post 37.5 EPS for the current year.

DSCV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.24) price objective on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

discoverIE Group plc is an international group of businesses that design and manufacture innovative electronic components for industrial use. The Group provides application-specific components to original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”) internationally, with a focus on key markets driven by structural growth and increasing electronic content, namely renewable energy, medical, transportation and industrial & connectivity.

The Group employs c.4,500 people across 20 countries.

