Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Grows Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,159 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises 0.2% of Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in TJX Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,556,435 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,589,783,000 after purchasing an additional 469,287 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,857,584 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,795,121,000 after purchasing an additional 363,707 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,182,564 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,079,319,000 after purchasing an additional 643,833 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,271,499 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $837,951,000 after purchasing an additional 657,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in TJX Companies by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,031,237 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $850,428,000 after purchasing an additional 827,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on TJX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.06.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $120.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.35 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00. The stock has a market cap of $135.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.27.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 35.21%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

