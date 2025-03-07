Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JTKWY shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup cut Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates as an online food delivery company worldwide. Its marketplace connects consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
