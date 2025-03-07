Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELF) Short Interest Update

Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,143,500 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the January 31st total of 5,041,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20,478.3 days.
Keppel Price Performance
KPELF opened at $5.30 on Friday. Keppel has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $5.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.80.
About Keppel
