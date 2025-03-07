OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02, Zacks reports.

Shares of NASDAQ OCCI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.08. 92,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,465. OFS Credit has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $7.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $111.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.78%.

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

