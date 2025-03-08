Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Stock Price Down 13.9% – Here’s What Happened

Frontier Lithium Inc. (CVE:FL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 13.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.68. Approximately 673,890 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 401% from the average daily volume of 134,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Frontier Lithium from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, January 17th.
Frontier Lithium Price Performance
Frontier Lithium Company Profile
Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,415 hectares comprising three mining leases and 1,258 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.
