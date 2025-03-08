Intellectus Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 93.2% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $154.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.51 and a 52 week high of $183.41. The company has a market cap of $211.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a $172.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.35.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

