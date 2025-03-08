Head to Head Contrast: Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) and Semperit Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEIGY)

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEIGY – Get Free Report) and Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Semperit Aktiengesellschaft and Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semperit Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 0.00 Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions 0 2 0 1 2.67

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Semperit Aktiengesellschaft and Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semperit Aktiengesellschaft $780.36 million 0.45 -$18.19 million N/A N/A Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions $29.43 billion 0.90 $2.05 billion N/A N/A

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has higher revenue and earnings than Semperit Aktiengesellschaft.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.3% of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%.

Profitability

This table compares Semperit Aktiengesellschaft and Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semperit Aktiengesellschaft 2.51% 3.80% 1.73% Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions beats Semperit Aktiengesellschaft on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Semperit Aktiengesellschaft

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding develops, produces, and sells rubber products for the medical and industrial sectors worldwide. It operates through two segments: Semperit Industrial Applications and Semperit Engineered Applications. The company provides hydraulic and industrial hoses; conveyor belts; escalator handrails; profiles for windows, doors and facades, cable car rings, and ski foils; and products for railroad superstructures and toolmaking; and precision liquid silicone parts. It offers handrails; engineered solutions; and provides elastomer and sealing profiles for windows, doors, and facades; and elastomer and wear-resistant protective sheeting. It serves agriculture, bulk transportation systems, construction, manufacturing, health care, mining and port facilities, shipping, packing, household, renewable energy and power generation, process, steel, and automotive industries. Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding was founded in 1824 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses. The company was founded by Aristide Barbier and Édouard Daubrée on July 15, 1863 and is headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France.

