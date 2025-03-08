Insperity (NYSE:NSP) & Atlantic International (NASDAQ:ATLN) Head-To-Head Survey

Atlantic International (NASDAQ:ATLN – Get Free Report) and Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Atlantic International and Insperity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantic International 0 0 0 0 0.00 Insperity 1 3 0 0 1.75

Insperity has a consensus price target of $95.67, suggesting a potential upside of 5.63%. Given Insperity’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Insperity is more favorable than Atlantic International.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic International $27.89 million 6.42 -$5.63 million ($8.24) -0.43 Insperity $6.58 billion 0.51 $91.00 million $2.41 37.58

This table compares Atlantic International and Insperity”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Insperity has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantic International. Atlantic International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Insperity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Atlantic International has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Insperity has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Atlantic International and Insperity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic International N/A -298.20% -42.32% Insperity 1.38% 72.22% 4.16%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.4% of Insperity shares are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of Atlantic International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Insperity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Insperity beats Atlantic International on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlantic International

Atlantic International Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of genetic analysis technologies. Its services include RNA sequencing and DNA sequencing. The company was founded by William C. St. Laurent and Daniel R. Jones in 2013 and is headquartered in Billercia, MA.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc. engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services. The company also provides Insperity Premier, a cloud-based human capital management platform that offers professional employer organization HR outsourcing solutions to its clients; people management services; and employer liability management services, as well as solutions for middle market. In addition, it offers MarketPlace, an e-commerce portal that offers a range of products and services; and Workforce Acceleration, a human capital management and payroll services solution; integrated payroll; benefits administration; HR administration and employee onboarding; time and attendance; performance management; reporting and analytics; recruiting; employment screening; retirement; and insurance services. The company was formerly known as Administaff, Inc. and changed its name to Insperity, Inc. in March 2011. Insperity, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Kingwood, Texas.

