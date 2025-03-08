Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

FENG stock opened at $2.20 on Thursday. Phoenix New Media has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.72.

About Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

