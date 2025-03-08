Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Phoenix New Media Price Performance
FENG stock opened at $2.20 on Thursday. Phoenix New Media has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.72.
About Phoenix New Media
