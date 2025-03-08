Head to Head Contrast: Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) vs. Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI)

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) and Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Victory Capital has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acadian Asset Management has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Victory Capital and Acadian Asset Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victory Capital 32.33% 31.08% 13.69% Acadian Asset Management 16.81% 1,000.27% 18.11%

Dividends

Earnings and Valuation

Victory Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Acadian Asset Management pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Victory Capital pays out 43.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Acadian Asset Management pays out 1.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares Victory Capital and Acadian Asset Management”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victory Capital $893.48 million 4.26 $288.86 million $4.37 13.38 Acadian Asset Management $505.60 million 1.79 $85.00 million $2.24 10.82

Victory Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Acadian Asset Management. Acadian Asset Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Victory Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.7% of Victory Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.7% of Acadian Asset Management shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Victory Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of Acadian Asset Management shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Victory Capital and Acadian Asset Management, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Victory Capital 0 5 4 0 2.44 Acadian Asset Management 0 1 0 0 2.00

Victory Capital currently has a consensus target price of $68.33, suggesting a potential upside of 16.83%. Acadian Asset Management has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.43%. Given Victory Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Victory Capital is more favorable than Acadian Asset Management.

Summary

Victory Capital beats Acadian Asset Management on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors. Its investment products include actively and passively managed mutual funds; rules-based and active exchange traded funds; institutional separate accounts; variable insurance products; alternative investments; and private closed-end funds; and a 529 Education Savings Plan. The company also offers strategies through third-party investment products, including mutual funds, third-party ETF model strategies, retail separately managed accounts, unified managed accounts through wrap account programs, Collective Investment Trusts, and undertakings for the collective investment in transferable securities. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

About Acadian Asset Management

Acadian Asset Management Inc. is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as BrightSphere Investment Group plc. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. was formed in 1980 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

