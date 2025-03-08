iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $59.74 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The stock has a market cap of $91.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.23.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

