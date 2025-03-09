37,038 Shares in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Bought by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter worth $672,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter worth $604,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 17.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 341,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after buying an additional 49,500 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter worth $634,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 834.8% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 245,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after buying an additional 218,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Hims & Hers Health Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $36.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.53. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $72.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.85 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $481.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.56 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Chi sold 17,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $832,966.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,319,952.14. This represents a 8.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 268,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $7,462,863.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 169,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,712,033.25. This represents a 61.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,062,011 shares of company stock worth $36,892,724. Company insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $38.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.23.

Get Our Latest Report on HIMS

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.