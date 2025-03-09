Naviter Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Naviter Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELS opened at $68.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.07.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 24.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.64%.

ELS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.78.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

